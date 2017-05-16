Deputy Fired But Not Charged After Student’s Allegation

GALLOWAY, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who worked at an Ohio high school has been fired but will not be criminally charged after an unspecified allegation of misconduct from a female student.

A spokesman for the Franklin County sheriff declined to say specifically what former Deputy Chris Cuccio is accused of doing. Cuccio was the resource officer at Westland High School in Galloway. He was removed from that position after the allegations were raised last month. His firing from the department was announced Monday.

The sheriff’s spokesman said Cuccio has refused to speak to investigators.

Prosecutors declined to pursue a criminal case.

