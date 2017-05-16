REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Estranged Husband Of Ohio House Fire Victim In Custody

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The estranged husband of one of seven people who died in an Akron house fire has been detained on a suspected parole violation.

Authorities did not specify the violation. They say Patrick Boggs’ wife died in an Akron house fire early Monday along with her partner and five children. Officials have not said whether Boggs is a suspect in the fire that killed 38-year-old Angela Boggs and the other victims.

Boggs spent more than 12 years in prison for beating his wife and threatening to set her on fire in 2001. Court records show he has a history of alcoholism and domestic abuse. He is being held at a county jail.

Investigators haven’t determined the origin of the fire. They expect lab test results this week.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company