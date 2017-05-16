Estranged Husband Of Ohio House Fire Victim In Custody

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The estranged husband of one of seven people who died in an Akron house fire has been detained on a suspected parole violation.

Authorities did not specify the violation. They say Patrick Boggs’ wife died in an Akron house fire early Monday along with her partner and five children. Officials have not said whether Boggs is a suspect in the fire that killed 38-year-old Angela Boggs and the other victims.

Boggs spent more than 12 years in prison for beating his wife and threatening to set her on fire in 2001. Court records show he has a history of alcoholism and domestic abuse. He is being held at a county jail.

Investigators haven’t determined the origin of the fire. They expect lab test results this week.

Comments

comments