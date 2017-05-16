Previous Story
Frontier League
Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
Lake Erie 4, Washington 2
Windy City 4, Schaumburg 3
Gateway at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 8:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 8:05 p.m.