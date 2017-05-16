Indians’ Carrasco Leaves Game With Pectoral Tightness

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Right-hander Carlos Carrasco has left the Cleveland Indians’ game against Tampa Bay in the fourth inning with left pectoral tightness.

Carrasco was removed with two runners on and two out after Brad Miller’s RBI single. He was visited by manager Terry Francona and a team trainer and walked off the field after a short conversation.

Carrasco allowed five runs and threw 75 pitches. He was sidelined in spring training with a sore elbow. He also missed the Indians’ run to the World Series last season with a broken right hand after he was hit by a line drive in September.

Carrasco is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in eight starts.

Cleveland’s rotation already is missing right-hander Corey Kluber, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 3 with a strained lower back.

