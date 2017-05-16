REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Rep. Pat Tiberi Decides Not To Make 2018 US Senate Run

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee) has decided not to run in Ohio’s upcoming Senate race.

The nine-term Republican congressman announced his decision Tuesday.

Tiberi was seen as a potential general election threat to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces re-election next year. Tiberi’s moderate stances and support from the GOP establishment would have been contrasted with the veteran Brown’s liberal voting record.

The remaining Brown challenger, Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL), is running as an ultra-conservative in his re-match against the incumbent senator.

Tiberi said in a statement that he was humbled by the encouragement he received to run, but adds he can’t “make the most difference” for Ohioans and be the husband, father and son he wants to be while embarking on a statewide campaign.

