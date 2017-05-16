Ohio Supreme Court Asked To Expand Juveniles’ Legal Rights

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juvenile justice advocates are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to expand the legal rights of children charged with crimes.

Court rules currently require that children facing the juvenile equivalent of a felony charge be required to at least consult with a lawyer before waiving that right.

A coalition of groups on Monday asked the court to expand that requirement to children facing lesser charges, such as shoplifting or truancy.

Kim Tandy, the Children’s Law Center executive director, says no child should go through the juvenile system without access to a lawyer, no matter where they live or what they’re charged with.

Court spokesman Ed Miller declined comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company