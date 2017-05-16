REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pipeline Disputes Owing More For Harm To Historic Ohio Sites

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The State Historic Preservation Office says a natural gas pipeline project across Ohio hasn’t honored an agreement to pay for harm done to historic properties.

The Repository in Canton ( ) reports the Rover Pipeline agreed to pay $1.5 million annually for five years but hasn’t made the first payment, which was due two months ago. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the project and has been asked to handle the dispute.

Rover says some details about the agreement were misleading or wrong. It says it already contributed significant money, thinks further contributions are unwarranted, and will fight efforts to compel such payments. Rover already paid $2.3 million for tearing down an historic home in Carroll County.

The pipeline under construction will run from West Virginia to Michigan.

