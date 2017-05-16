Pretrial Hearing Set For Cincinnati Bengals’ ‘Pacman’ Jones

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge in Cincinnati plans a pretrial hearing in the case of veteran Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, who faces three misdemeanor charges.

Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business stemming from an altercation at a downtown Cincinnati hotel. Jones was jailed Jan. 3 in the latest incident in a career marked by off-the-field issues.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory is presiding Tuesday.

The Hamilton County prosecutor dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.

Jones has said he shouldn’t have been arrested, but later apologized through his attorneys after video was released showing him in the back of police vehicle repeatedly using profanity and telling one officer: “I hope you die tomorrow.”

Jones is also subject to potential NFL discipline.

