Teacher Accused Of Fighting Student, Charged With Assault

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A teacher at an alternative high school in Ohio accused of fighting with a student has been charged with assault.

The Vindicator reports ( ) the teacher at Life Skills High School in Youngstown was issued a summons and ordered to report to court on Tuesday. Police did not release the teacher’s name, citing department policy.

A police report says the teacher had taken away a student’s laptop on Monday. When the student pursued the teacher, trying to get the computer back, the report says the teacher struck the student in the face. They then got into a fight and had to be separated by staff members.

