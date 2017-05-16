REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trailer Seized In Search For Killer Of 8 Ohio Family Members

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio have taken a trailer linked to the family of one victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The trailer was taken from one of multiple sites that authorities searched late last week. Bernie Brown owns property in Peebles where the trailer had been stored and says its owners needed a place to keep household items for a bit after recently selling their Adams County farm.

The Pike County sheriff and the Ohio attorney general’s office won’t discuss details of the investigation, including any searches.

No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of seven adults and one teenage boy from the Rhoden family. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

