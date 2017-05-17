REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

$20M Federal Grant Supports New Great Lakes Research Center

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is establishing a research institute focused on sustainable management of the Great Lakes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is funding the new Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research with a five-year, $20 million grant.

Nine universities across the Great Lakes region are taking part, along with non-governmental organizations and businesses.

Scientists with the institute will work with NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor on research of topics such as weather and climate, invasive species and harmful algal blooms.

University of Michigan ecologist Bradley Cardinale will direct the cooperative institute.

Other academic partners include Central Michigan University, Cornell University, Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the University of Windsor and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

