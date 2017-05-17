Battery Complaint Dropped Against Browns Draftee Brantley

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor battery complaint made against Cleveland Browns sixth-round draft pick Caleb Brantley, a defensive tackle from Florida.

The office of State Attorney William Cervone says in a news release Wednesday that “it is apparent that there is no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified.” Cervone says the decision was made after interviews with the woman who made the complaint and “multiple other witnesses.”

A Gainesville police affidavit had said that Brantley and the woman were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. on April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit said Brantley responded by hitting the woman in the face.

The Browns had raised some eyebrows when they selected Brantley in the draft last month.

