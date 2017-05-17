Previous Story
Eastern League
May 17th, 2017
Akron 6, Richmond 1
Hartford 3, Portland 0
Bowie 6, Harrisburg 4
Binghamton 10, Altoona 2
Reading 6, Erie 2
Trenton 4, New Hampshire 2
Portland 8, Hartford 1
Richmond at Akron, 10:35 a.m.
Reading at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 10:30 a.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 10:35 a.m.
Hartford at Portland, 11 a.m.
Reading at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.