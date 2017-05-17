REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former Western Michigan Football Player Reaches Plea Deal

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former Western Michigan University football player has reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to armed robbery.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports ( ) 19-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, entered the plea Friday. Court documents say prosecutors dropped charges of home invasion and larceny and won’t pursue a firearm charge.

A sentencing agreement calls for White to serve 38 months to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 3 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Co-defendant Ronald George of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty in March to armed robbery. He’s due to be sentenced May 22.

White and George were accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint last August after planning to smoke marijuana with her. The two were dismissed from the football team following their arrests.

___

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company