International League

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
Toledo 5, Louisville 2

Indianapolis 5, Columbus 1

Buffalo 6, Syracuse 3

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 8:14 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 10:35 a.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 11:05 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

