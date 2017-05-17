International League
Toledo 5, Louisville 2
Indianapolis 5, Columbus 1
Buffalo 6, Syracuse 3
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 8:14 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 10:35 a.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 11:05 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 7:05 p.m.