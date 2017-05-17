McDonald’s Expands Delivery Partnership With UberEats

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald’s is hoping it will be.

The fast-food chain says it’s expanding its partnership with UberEats to offer delivery in Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The two had already teamed up to offer McDonald’s delivery in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida earlier this year.

In all, McDonald’s says “McDelivery” is now available from more than 1,000 U.S. locations.

McDonald’s is hoping delivery can help turn around its U.S. business, which has seen customer visits decline. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99. There could also be a “busy area” fee of $1 to $2 where demand is high.

