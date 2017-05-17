More Charges Dropped Against Former Highway Patrol Commander

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database against a former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander.

The Marietta Times reports ( ) William Elschlager still faces one count of tampering with records and six counts of theft. Stalking and abduction charges against him were dismissed last month. Authorities accused the 48-year-old Elschlager of stalking a subordinate’s wife after an affair and accessing personal information about 10 other women from the database.

The remaining charges concern allegations he stole guns set to be destroyed while a patrol sergeant in Delaware County.

The newspaper reports the prosecutor in southeast Ohio’s Washington County wouldn’t say why the database-related counts were dismissed. Elschlager’s trial has been scheduled to start Monday.

Elschlager’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

