REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio man gets prison for shooting at police dog, officers

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for charges related to shooting a police dog and firing at police officers.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 28-year-old Tyler Jones apologized Wednesday after pleading guilty to felonious assault and assaulting a police dog in a Cincinnati courtroom.

Jones was paralyzed after being shot by police in Springfield Township, about 15 miles north of Cincinnati, last June.

Court documents show Jones led police on a chase after officers tried to pull him over for a lane violation. Jones fled on foot after his car was disabled by stop sticks, shot the dog in the shoulder and fired a round at four officers, who weren’t injured. The German shepherd made a full recovery.

Jones’ attorney declined to comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company