Ohio Man Killed In North Dakota Oil Patch Crash Identified

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Ohio man who died in the fiery crash of two semitrailers in the western North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Douglas Baldwin, of Creston, Ohio, was driving a semi that drifted into the wrong lane on a curve on the state Highway 23 bypass near New Town early on May 6.

Baldwin’s semi collided head-on with one filled with crude oil and driven by 29-year-old Anthony Gonzales of Hamilton, Montana.

Both semis burned, and both men died.

