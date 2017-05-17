Ohio Prison Guards Plan Picket On Contract, Inmate Drug Use

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A union representing Ohio prison guards says it plans to picket later this month over contract violations and rampant drug use at a prison in the southern part of the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association has filed a notice of intent to picket at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on May 31. The union says prison management has covered up the number of inmates who have failed drug tests to avoid reporting high numbers to the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The union says drug use at Lucasville is at an all-time high.

A state prison spokeswoman says the union’s allegation of a drug testing cover-up is wrong and the prison administration is focused on stopping drugs from entering Lucasville.

