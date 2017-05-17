Police Defend Geese From Harassment At Ohio Park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police are defending geese from harassment at a southwest Ohio city park.

The Middletown Police Department says it’s received complaints about people bothering the birds at Smith Park in the city 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police are telling people who’ve been throwing rocks or trying to run the geese over to stop. The post says there are laws against harming geese.

Police also say that anyone who messes with the birds should take caution because the geese might attack and “pluck your eyeballs out.”

