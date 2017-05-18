REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Colts Sign 1st-round Draft Pick Malik Hooker Of Ohio State

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed first-round pick Malik Hooker, a safety from Ohio State who was drafted 15th overall.

Hooker, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, was an selection last year. He started all 13 games for Ohio State and had 74 tackles and seven interceptions. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

Hooker underwent surgery in late January to repair two injuries suffered last season, a torn labrum and a hernia. The Colts in ; they also took Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson in the second round.

The Colts have now signed six of their eight draft picks. Hooker’s signing comes a day after the Colts , a running back from South Florida.

___

For more NFL coverage: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company