Ex-highway Patrol Trooper Faces Federal Cyberstalking Charge

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities allege that a former Ohio State Highway Patrol commander accused of stalking a subordinate’s wife put a GPS tracking device on her car so he could follow her.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Columbus accuses former Marietta post commander William Elschlager of cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law. He was arrested Tuesday.

An FBI affidavit says the 48-year-old Elschlager had an affair with a colleague’s wife in 2015 and began stalking her after the relationship ended.

State charges related to stalking and accessing personal information about 10 other women from a law-enforcement database have been dismissed

Elschlager’s attorney told The Marietta Times arresting Elschlager instead of allowing him to surrender on his own was meant to embarrass him.

