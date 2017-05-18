REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Frontier League

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
Traverse City 14, Joliet 13

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 1

Washington 10, Lake Erie 9

Florence 7, Southern Illinois 2

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Normal 7, Gateway 0

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

