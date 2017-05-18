REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge Vows To Shield Jurors In Officer’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge is vowing to shield jurors’ identities in the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said in a hearing Thursday she will do everything in her power to make sure jurors aren’t distracted during the case of former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing. She warned journalists against photographing or recording jurors and said she won’t release their answers on lengthy questionnaires until after trial.

A court official says an initial pool of about 235 people is expected to report next Thursday.

Tensing’s first trial last year with similar restrictions ended in a hung jury.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company