Judge Vows To Shield Jurors In Officer’s Murder Retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge is vowing to shield jurors’ identities in the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said in a hearing Thursday she will do everything in her power to make sure jurors aren’t distracted during the case of former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing. She warned journalists against photographing or recording jurors and said she won’t release their answers on lengthy questionnaires until after trial.

A court official says an initial pool of about 235 people is expected to report next Thursday.

Tensing’s first trial last year with similar restrictions ended in a hung jury.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Comments

comments