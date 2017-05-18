REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged With Aggravated Murder After Wife’s Body Found

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing wife were found in a container outside Cleveland.

An indictment handed up Wednesday shows 27-seven-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed also faces kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse charges.

Saeed’s wife, 25-year-old Rosa Al-Dhannoon, was last seen Oct. 16 at her Lakewood apartment. She was reported missing three days later. The container was found Monday near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. A medical examiner has confirmed the remains are Al-Dhannoon’s.

A Lakewood Municipal Court judge in late January sentenced Saeed to six months in jail after find him guilty of violating a protective order.

Saeed’s attorney in the Lakewood case couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company