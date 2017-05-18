REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged With Murder After Missing Ex-wife’s Body Found

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing ex-wife were found in a container outside Cleveland.

An indictment Wednesday against 27-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed also charges him with kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse charges.

Saeed’s ex-wife, 25-year-old Roaa Al-Dhannoon, was last seen Oct. 16 at her Lakewood, Ohio, apartment. She was reported missing three days later. The container was found Monday near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. A medical examiner has confirmed the remains are Al-Dhannoon’s.

A Lakewood Municipal Court judge in late January sentenced Saeed to six months in jail after finding him guilty of violating a protective order.

Saeed’s attorney in that case couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

___

This story, headline and slug have been corrected to show the missing woman was Saeed’s ex-wife and the spelling of her first name is Roaa, not Rosa.

