Police Search Homes In Connection With Fatal Ohio House Fire

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police and state fire marshal’s investigators have been searching several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home where two adults and five children died.

State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Kelly Stincer says the searches Thursday are connected with the deadly blaze.

The cause of the fire that engulfed the two-story home early Monday morning hasn’t been determined. An Akron fire official has said investigators are trying to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

The two adults have been identified as 35-year-old Dennis Huggins and his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs. The children are 1-year-old Cameron Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins and 14-year-old Jered Boggs.

A medical examiner says all seven died of smoke inhalation and had no injuries unrelated to the fire.

