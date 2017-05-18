REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tornadoes Touch Down In Oklahoma, Texas No Injuries Reported

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.

Meteorologist Michael Scotten says the twisters struck near the towns of Duke and Corn in Oklahoma and Crowell, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say storms could bring significant and “intense” tornadoes to the Southern Plains from Thursday afternoon through Friday, and at midday Thursday the weather service issued a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch for western Oklahoma and parts of North Texas. South-central Kansas is also at risk of tornadoes.

More storms are possible later Thursday in the northeastern U.S.

Storms have battered the central United States all week, with deaths reported Tuesday in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and in Iowa on Wednesday.

