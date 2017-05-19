Agency Had Open Case For Woman Accused Of Shooting Her Kids

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A child welfare agency in southwest Ohio says it has an existing case for the family that saw a mother shoot two of her children in the head.

The 30-year-old mother has been jailed since her arrest shortly after the shootings Thursday in Dayton. An 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy remain in critical condition. An 11-year-old daughter who was home at the time wasn’t injured.

Police say the woman put the two children on the front lawn after shooting them inside the house, where a gun was recovered.

Prosecutors have not yet filed criminal charges against her. The Dayton police chief said Thursday the woman may have mental health problems.

A statement Friday from Montgomery County Children Services says the agency is “truly disturbed” by the shootings.

