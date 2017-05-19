REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bears Sign 2nd-round Pick TE Adam Shaheen

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen.

The 6-foot-6 tight end from Ashland University led all Division II players at his position in receptions (57) and yards (867) last season. He was tops among all college football tight ends with 16 touchdown catches in 11 games.

The Bears drafted him with the 45th overall pick. The move announced Friday leaves quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina as Chicago’s lone unsigned draft pick.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company