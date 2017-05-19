Browns Sign Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, 1st Overall Pick

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top overall draft pick Myles Garrett has signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett’s four-year deal is worth an estimated $30.4 million and includes a $20.3 million guaranteed signing bonus.

The former Texas A&M All-American signed his contract Friday and the Browns posted a video of Twitter of Garrett filling out the paperwork while Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” played in the background.

Garrett is a defensive end with the speed of a running back. He had 32 ½ sacks in three seasons for the Aggies.

He will have an immediate impact for the Browns, who went 1-15 last season and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002. Garrett was impressive last week during the club’s rookie minicamp, showing off his ability to come off the edge and pressure quarterbacks.

Cleveland has signed six of the 10 players the club drafted last month.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and

Comments

comments