City Mistakenly Honors Man Suspected Of Killing Officer

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mayor of Cincinnati has tearfully apologized to the city’s police officers after his office unwittingly approved a proclamation honoring a man suspected of killing an officer in an ambush.

Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall, saying the proclamation was stamped by a new staffer.

The proclamation designated June 1, 2017, as “Tre Day” in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Investigators say Hummons killed Officer Sonny Kim in June 2015 before being gunned down by another officer. Police described it as a “suicide by cop.”

Cranley said a request for the proclamation, submitted by Hummons’ father, did not mention Hummons’ full name. It said it would honor his commitment to fighting mental illness.

The proclamation has been retracted.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company