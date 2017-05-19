REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Colts Sign 3rd-round Pick Basham To Complete Rookie Class

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed third-round draft pick Tarell Basham, an outside linebacker from Ohio University.

Terms of the deal were not released Friday, though draft picks normally sign three-year deals.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Basham is the last of Indy’s eight draft picks to sign. He was selected with the 80th overall pick.

Basham finished his college career with 158 tackles and a school record 29½ sacks. He was named the Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year in 2016.

Indy will continue its offseason work next week and will hold a mandatory mini-camp for all players, including rookies, in early June.

