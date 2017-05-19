REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Coroner: Body Identified As Missing Ohio Teenager

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the body found last week in a northeast Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Coroner’s office Thursday said Kara Zdanczewski’s body was identified through DNA testing.

Police say Kara was last seen May 9 with a 46-year-old registered sex offender described as a family acquaintance. Her family called police two days later after he failed to bring her home and said they weren’t aware of his New York criminal record

The man was arrested in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on May 11. He’s being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with felony fleeing and receiving stolen property. The teen’s body was found in an area near where police stopped his car after a short pursuit.

