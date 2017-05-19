Friday’s Scores

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
Notre Dame Academy at Tol. Whitmer, ppd to May 22.

Pickerington Cent. at Hilliard Bradley, ppd to May 20.

Harrison at Springboro, ppd to May 20.

W. Chester Lakota W. at Milford, ppd to May 20.

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA at Mantua Crestwood, ppd to May 20.

Peninsula Woodridge at Richfield Revere, ppd to May 20.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 20, Hamilton Ross 5, 5 innings

Elyria Cath. 7, Oberlin 2

Coldwater at Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd to May 22.

Galion at N. Robinson Col. Crawford, ppd to May 20.

Spring. NW at Middletown Madison, ppd to May 20.

Sycamore Mohawk at Lucas, ppd to May 20.

Antwerp at Convoy Crestview, ppd to May 22.

Carey at Columbus Grove, ppd to May 20.

Pioneer N. Central at W. Unity Hilltop, ppd to May 22.

