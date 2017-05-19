GM Alderson Says Mets Making Changes In Handling Injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — With a bundle of key players on the disabled list, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson says the team is making some changes to the way it handles injuries.

Alderson is now meeting daily with the training staff, something he hasn’t always done in the past. The front office also is communicating often with its “resources” in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at the team’s spring training complex.

Alderson also said Friday that bigger changes could still be made, but those “might require a little more in the way of investigation and research that sometimes requires a little time.”

New York has a number of key players on the disabled list, including ace Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. Syndergaard partially tore the latissimus dorsi behind his right arm on April 30 after refusing an MRI a few days earlier, and Cespedes is out after reinjuring his left hamstring six days after initially hurting the leg.

