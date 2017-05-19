Mom Accused Of Shooting 2 Kids Found In Yard Is Due In Court

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.

Police responding to a 911 call found them Thursday in the front yard of a Dayton home. Police believe they were shot inside, where a firearm was found.

The Dayton Daily News reports the children remained in critical condition Friday morning.

Police say there are indications the mother has mental health issues, but a motive hasn’t been determined. An 11-year-old daughter also was at the home but wasn’t hurt.

The 30-year-old mother was jailed on assault charges ahead of a court appearance expected Friday afternoon. Jail records didn’t show whether she has an attorney.

