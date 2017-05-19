REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Unemployment Rate Inches Down To 5 Percent For April

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 5.1 percent in March and was the same as in April 2016.

The national rate made a similar move, from 4.5 percent in March to 4.4 percent last month. That’s lower than it was at this time last year.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped by 5,700 in April.

Job gains were reported in sectors including professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and local government. The categories reporting losses included construction, manufacturing and state government.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company