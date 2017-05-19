Ohio Unemployment Rate Inches Down To 5 Percent For April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 5.1 percent in March and was the same as in April 2016.

The national rate made a similar move, from 4.5 percent in March to 4.4 percent last month. That’s lower than it was at this time last year.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped by 5,700 in April.

Job gains were reported in sectors including professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and local government. The categories reporting losses included construction, manufacturing and state government.

