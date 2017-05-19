Police: Husband Kills Wife, Drives Himself To County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 81-year-old Ohio man drove himself to jail after killing his wife during an argument.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) Donald Cleaver showed up at a county jail early Friday after 70-year-old Mary Cleaver was stabbed to death at the couple’s home in Dayton, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Police say a neighbor called 911 around 1 a.m. Friday and told a dispatcher that Donald Cleaver had said he’d killed his wife and was “getting ready to head to the jail.” Cleaver then showed up at the Montgomery County Jail.

Police say the case will be presented to a prosecutor for filing criminal charges.

