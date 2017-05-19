REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Ohio Boy, 5, Helped Save Parents Who Were Overdosing

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.

Emergency responders used a drug-overdose antidote to revive the unresponsive pair Thursday morning after finding them on the floor of a home in Middletown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. A 3-month-old baby was found in a car seat nearby.

Police say the couple acknowledged using heroin. They were jailed on child-endangering charges.

Middletown police shared the story on their Facebook page with a call for action, urging drug users to get help and their loved ones to intervene to help them.

