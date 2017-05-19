Woman Gets Prison For $2 Million Catholic Charities Theft

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The former business manager for Cleveland Catholic Charities has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for embezzling $2 million from the organization from 2008 until last year.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michelle Medrick, of North Royalton, was ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution at her sentencing Thursday in federal court in Cleveland. Medrick pleaded guilty last month to bank fraud.

Her attorney says Medrick has accepted responsibility for her actions.

Prosecutors say Medrick stole from a Catholic Charities facility called Parmadale in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County that provides foster care and adoption services and residences for children with behavioral problems.

Court documents show Medrick fraudulently withdrew money from a bank account that held donations and payments from the state of Ohio and various counties.

