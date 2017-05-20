Bands Pay Tribute To Chris Cornell At Ohio Music Festival

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bands and music fans at a weekend rock festival where Soundgarden had been scheduled to headline are paying tribute to frontman Chris Cornell.

Cornell was found dead this week after a concert in Detroit.

Soundgarden was supposed to close out the first night of the Rock on the Range festival on Friday in Columbus.

Many of the bands remembered Cornell by performing his songs. Bush sang “Black Hole Sun,” Live performed “I Am the Highway” and Stone Sour did “Outshined.”

Fans say they’re still in shock.

A medical examiner says Cornell hanged himself after performing Wednesday.

But his family is disputing that he knowingly and intentionally killed himself and say they are awaiting toxicology results to find out what led to his death, or if any substances were involved.

