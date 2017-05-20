Cavs Send Celtics To Record Loss, 130-86, Lead Series 2-0

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.

Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by a record 41 at the half and by 46 after three.

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, who return home with a chance to finish off the Celtics in Cleveland. It would be the third straight sweep this postseason for the defending NBA champions, who also won the last three games of last year’s finals.

Game 3 is Sunday night.

The Celtics played the second half without Isaiah Thomas due to a strained right hip.

