Cavs Set NBA Record With 41-point Halftime Lead

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record on Friday night by opening a 41-point halftime lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The 72-31 lead surpassed the 40-point margin held by the Detroit Pistons over the Washington Bullets on April 26, 1987.

LeBron James scored 22 points in the first half. He also had six assists, three rebounds and three blocked shots. Kevin Love had 18 points and eight rebounds at the break. Boston’s leading scorer, Avery Bradley, had just nine points. The Celtics were 11 of 41 from the field.

The Cavaliers were looking for their 13th straight playoff victory, which would tie an NBA record.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company