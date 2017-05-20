Celtics’ Thomas Sits Out 2nd Half With Right Hip Strain

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics say point guard Isaiah Thomas is sitting out the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland because of a right hip strain.

Thomas played 18 minutes in the first half Friday night, but had a noticeable limp late in the half. It is unclear when he sustained the injury.

The All-Star had just two points and six assists in the opening 24 minutes as Cleveland took a 72-31 lead.

