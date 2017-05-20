Celtics’ Thomas Sits Out 2nd Half With Right Hip Strain

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics say point guard Isaiah Thomas is sitting out the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland because of a right hip strain.

Thomas played 18 minutes in the first half Friday night, but had a noticeable limp late in the half. It is unclear when he sustained the injury.

The All-Star had just two points and six assists in the opening 24 minutes as Cleveland took a 72-31 lead.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company