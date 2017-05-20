Cincinnati Art Museum Gets Nearly $12M Donation

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Art Museum has received a record-breaking donation.

Patrons Carl and Alice Bimel left nearly $12 million to the museum in order to start the Alice Bimel Endowment for Asian Art.

The Bimels’ donation is the largest single monetary donation in the museum’s history.

The Art Museum plans to improve collections from Asia, Iran and Afghanistan with the endowment.

The Bimels collected art from those regions during their travels.

Alice Bimel volunteered at the museum for over 40 years. She was the first woman named to the museum’s board of trustees in 1972.

She died in 2008. Her husband passed away five years later.

The museum dedicated a courtyard in honor of Alice Bimel in 2004.

