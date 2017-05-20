Cincinnati Art Museum Gets Nearly $12M Donation

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Art Museum has received a record-breaking donation.

Patrons Carl and Alice Bimel left nearly $12 million to the museum in order to start the Alice Bimel Endowment for Asian Art.

The Bimels’ donation is the largest single monetary donation in the museum’s history.

The Art Museum plans to improve collections from Asia, Iran and Afghanistan with the endowment.

The Bimels collected art from those regions during their travels.

Alice Bimel volunteered at the museum for over 40 years. She was the first woman named to the museum’s board of trustees in 1972.

She died in 2008. Her husband passed away five years later.

The museum dedicated a courtyard in honor of Alice Bimel in 2004.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company