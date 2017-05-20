Ohio Supreme Court Justice Backs Legalizing Marijuana

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill says it’s time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.

The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office says making marijuana legal is working in Colorado and doing it in Ohio would bring hundreds of millions of dollars in sales taxes.

O’Neill is considering a run for governor but he doesn’t plan on making a decision until the end of the year. He spoke Friday night to the Wayne County Democratic Party in northeastern Ohio.

O’Neill says he not only wants to legalize marijuana but also release all non-violent marijuana offenders from prison.

He says doing those two things would generate an estimated $350 million to both combat drug addiction and create a mental health network run by the state.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company