Bill Limiting Workers’ Compensation Heads To Ohio Senate

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House voted this past week on a workers’ compensation budget that blocks workers living in the country illegally who get hurt on the job from accessing compensation benefits.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports the bill was approved after a strong debate.

Democratic Rep. Dan Ramos is Ohio’s longest serving Latino state officeholder. He says the proposal would lead to unsafe working conditions and make it cheaper for businesses to workers who are in the U.S. without legal permission.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says the bill only requires the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to verify an injured worker’s legal status. He says it also means workers’ compensation isn’t being taken away from legal immigrants and workers.

The proposal is headed to the Ohio Senate.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

