Citizen/King: LeBron James Wins NBA Citizenship Award

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for “outstanding service and dedication to the community.”

Cleveland’s superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public “‘I PROMISE” school to aid students and their families.

James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.

The other four finalists for the award were New York’s Carmelo Anthony, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Portland’s CJ McCollum and Memphis’ Zach Randolph.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company